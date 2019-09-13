‘Gwent: The Witcher Card Game’ comes out on iOS on October 29th

Gwent started life as a late-in-development addition to The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. For a lot of Witcher fans, however, the mini-game turned out to be the highlight of an already exceptional game. In fact, Gwent was so well-received that in 2016, CD Projekt Red announced it was creating a standalone version of the game. After a lengthy beta involving a major rebalancing of the game, Gwent: The Witcher Card Game finally launched in 2018.

If you're waiting to play the game on Android, CD Projekt Red said it would release the game on Google's mobile OS at a "later date" back when it announced the iOS version. In the meantime, you have Henry Cavill in a silver wig to look forward to for your Witcher fix.