Image credit: Chris Velazco/Engadget
Apple's latest AirPods and wireless charging case are $30 off on Amazon

You can get a pair for just $170.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
58m ago in Gadgetry
Comments
Chris Velazco/Engadget

Apple's AirPods with the wireless charging case are $30 off on Amazon. That puts them at $170, the lowest price we've seen all year and a deal that doesn't come around often. Apple's AirPods have consistently reviewed well, and by some accounts, they're the most popular true-wireless earbuds in the world. The wireless charging case is a newer addition and a welcomed convenience.

If wireless charging isn't a deciding factor for you, the AirPods with the normal charging case are on sale for $15 off, or $145. That's not an all-time low, but it's still a solid deal. If you do snag a pair, do the MTA a favor and try not to drop them in the subway tracks.

Source: Amazon (1), (2), CamelCamelCamel
