Latest in Gear

Image credit: North
save
Save
share

North's smart glasses are now available across the US

A Focals Showroom app makes them available well beyond stores.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in Wearables
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

North

One of the greatest obstacles to buying North's smart glasses has simply been to find them. They've only been available at the company's Brooklyn and Toronto flagship stores as well as its pop-ups, which isn't much help to, well, most people. You might have a much easier time shopping from now on. North has released a Focals Showroom app that makes the eyewear available to people across the US and Canada. The app takes you through a depth scanning-based sizing experience that previously required an in-person visit. If you're happy with the design and make a purchase, you'll get your glasses (plus instructions for final tweaks) in several weeks.

There's one main problem: compatibility. The depth tech limits the app to iOS devices with TrueDepth cameras, starting with the iPhone X and newer. Sorry, Android users, you'll still have to visit a store for now. All the same, this is good news for anyone willing to take a bet on Focals. It's certainly good news for North, which needs to sell as many glasses as it can if it's going to overcome tough times and fulfill its long-term plans.

Source: North
In this article: app, e-commerce, focals, focals showroom, gear, glasses, north, shopping, smart glasses, wearable, wearables
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's Guide to Privacy

Engadget's Guide to Privacy

View
The Morning After: Preparing for Google's Pixel 4 event

The Morning After: Preparing for Google's Pixel 4 event

View
Fortnite's new 'Party Hub' feature gives mobile players a voice

Fortnite's new 'Party Hub' feature gives mobile players a voice

View
Intrigue at the Nurburgring as Tesla unofficially beats Porsche's fastest lap

Intrigue at the Nurburgring as Tesla unofficially beats Porsche's fastest lap

View
The iPhone 11 Pro Max has 23 percent more battery capacity than the Pro

The iPhone 11 Pro Max has 23 percent more battery capacity than the Pro

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr