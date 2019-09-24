Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Infinity Ward/Activision
save
Save
share

'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare' story trailer focuses on freedom fighters

You'll play as both a highly trained operative and a rebel in the latest installment.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
36m ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Infinity Ward/Activision

The next Call of Duty installment is a little over a month away, and a story trailer emerged for Modern Warfare during Sony's latest State of Play stream. It focuses a little more on the freedom fighter side of the game than previous trailers. You'll play as both a freedom fighter and a highly trained military operative through the campaign this time around.

The trailer -- which also features John "Soap" MacTavish, the main character from the original Modern Warfare from 2007 -- hints at what the story has in store as Captain John Price and the SAS team up with the CIA and the Urzikstani Liberation Force to recover stolen chemical weapons. The latest entry in the series will be available October 25th on PS4, Xbox One and PC, with cross-platform play for the first time.

PS4 players will get to try the Special Ops Survival Mode before those on other platforms. It'll be a timed exclusive until October 1, 2020.

In this article: activision, av, call of duty, call of duty modern warfare, callofduty, callofdutymodernwarfare, gaming, infinity ward, infinityward, playstation 4, playstation4, ps4, sony, state of play, stateofplay
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Watch Microsoft’s Inside Xbox event here at 6PM ET

Watch Microsoft’s Inside Xbox event here at 6PM ET

View
Watch Sony's State of Play event here at 4PM ET

Watch Sony's State of Play event here at 4PM ET

View
If you're feeling brave, the Pixel Slate and keyboard are on sale for $549

If you're feeling brave, the Pixel Slate and keyboard are on sale for $549

View
Apple TV update arrives with multi-user support and a new home screen

Apple TV update arrives with multi-user support and a new home screen

View
Even the 'Fallout 76' collectibles have issues

Even the 'Fallout 76' collectibles have issues

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr