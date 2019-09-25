Impossible Burger is now available at east coast grocery stores

We are SO EXCITED to officially announce our partnership with @ImpossibleFoods foods 🍔‼️ Our 74th and 86th street stores are now carrying Impossible Foods, so come in to get this unique item at #theplacetogofooding. #finditatfairway #fairwaymarket #CookImpossible pic.twitter.com/LZdfLh0anl — Fairway Market (@FairwayMarket) September 25, 2019

With the expansion, the Impossible Burger is now available at 129 grocery stores and 17,000 restaurants nationwide. That's still only a fraction of the stores and restaurants where you can buy a Beyond Meat burger, but Impossible Foods hopes to expand to every region in the US by mid-2020. Whether it's simple curiosity or a desire to reduce their ecological footprint, Americans seem interested in plant-based alternatives to meat. According to VegNews, in the first week of availability at Gelson's Markets, the Impossible Burger outsold ground beef.