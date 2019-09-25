Latest in Gear

Impossible Burger is now available at east coast grocery stores

102 Wegmans and Fairway Market locations will start selling the burger tomorrow.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
1h ago in Food and Drink
After launching last week at grocery stores in Southern California, Impossible Foods' plant-based package of ground "meat" is heading east. Starting tomorrow, September 25th, all 100 Wegmans grocery stores in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland, Massachusetts and North Carolina will sell the Impossible Burger. Additionally, Fairway Market in New York will offer the Impossible Burger at its 74th and 86th Street locations in Manhattan. Both chains will sell the company's 12-ounce package for $8.99.

With the expansion, the Impossible Burger is now available at 129 grocery stores and 17,000 restaurants nationwide. That's still only a fraction of the stores and restaurants where you can buy a Beyond Meat burger, but Impossible Foods hopes to expand to every region in the US by mid-2020. Whether it's simple curiosity or a desire to reduce their ecological footprint, Americans seem interested in plant-based alternatives to meat. According to VegNews, in the first week of availability at Gelson's Markets, the Impossible Burger outsold ground beef.

Via: VegNews, The Verge
Source: Impossible Foods
In this article: beyond burger, beyond meat, food and drink, food-and-drink, foodanddrink, gear, impossible burger, impossible foods
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
