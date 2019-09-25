You can now buy PS4 consoles and accessories directly from Sony

You'll find everything from PS4, PS4 Pro and PS VR systems and bundles to headsets, DualShock 4 Wireless Controllers and select physical games. The initial titles include Bloodborne, Days Gone, God of War 3 Remastered, Marvel's Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition and more.

PlayStation Plus members will be eligible for free one-day express shipping, and as a launch promotion, Sony is offering two bundles -- a PlayStation 4 and a 12-month PS Plus subscription for $400, or a PlayStation 4 Pro and a 12-month PS Plus subscription for $430. That deal ends on October 31st and can be found at Sony's website.