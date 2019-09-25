Latest in Gear

Image credit: AMY OSBORNE via Getty Images
save
Save
share

Watch the Oculus Connect 6 keynote at 1PM ET

What other VR wonders could Facebook have in store?
Devindra Hardawar, @devindra
1h ago in Gadgetry
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
AMY OSBORNE via Getty Images

Sponsored Links

Where can Oculus go next? We'll find out later today during the Oculus Connect 6 keynote, which kicks off at 1PM Eastern. We've already seen the astounding Quest VR headset and the so-so Rift S this year, so that leaves the door wide open for the company to wow us with something truly new. It might be asking too much to see another consumer headset so soon, but we wouldn't be surprised if Oculus is ready to talk more about the content side of things. Killer hardware needs killer software to succeed, right? And maybe, just maybe, we'll get a preview of how Oculus intends to tackle augmented reality.

Watch the Oculus Connect 6 keynote below (or at the Oculus Facebook page) starting at 1PM ET. If you have an Oculus Quest or Go, you can also watch it live with a virtual audience in the Oculus Venues app. And be sure to follow along as we dive into all of the news Oculus and Facebook announces.

Follow all the latest news from Oculus Connect 6 here!

In this article: entertainment, facebook, gadgetry, gadgets, gear, Oculus, Oculus Rift, oculusconnect6, VR
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Tesla owners start seeing a data usage counter with a 50GB cap

Tesla owners start seeing a data usage counter with a 50GB cap

View
8BitDo’s SN30 Pro+ is a near-perfect Switch controller

8BitDo’s SN30 Pro+ is a near-perfect Switch controller

View
How and why to buy a projector in 2019

How and why to buy a projector in 2019

View
Chrome update prevents some Macs from rebooting properly

Chrome update prevents some Macs from rebooting properly

View
Juul hires former tobacco exec as CEO and ceases all US marketing

Juul hires former tobacco exec as CEO and ceases all US marketing

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr