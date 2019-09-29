Rockstar isn't making single-player DLC for 'Red Dead Redemption 2'

The stance isn't a complete shock when GTA5 hasn't had any significant single-player expansions during its lifespan. It's a sharp contrast with the original Red Dead, though. The original game had its share of multiplayer updates, but its best-known downloadable content was the Undead Nightmare expansion with a zombie-focused solo campaign. That kind of DLC doesn't even appear to be in the cards for RDR2, at least for now.

There's a strong incentive to cater to the multiplayer crowd -- that's where the money is. Rockstar and its publisher Take Two are making loads of cash through both GTA Online and Red Dead Online, and RDO has been growing faster than its predecessor. A devotion to multiplayer content could keep the games profitable for years to come. Unfortunately, that's not much consolation to people who'd rather not run into other players while they're engrossed in a game's storyline.