Save $330 on a Surface Pro 6 and Type Cover ahead of Microsoft's event

Discounts are available from both Amazon and Microsoft.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
2h ago in Personal Computing
Devindra Hardawar / Engadget

Ahead of Microsoft's fall hardware event on Wednesday, Microsoft has discounted its entire Surface Pro 6 lineup, and Amazon has taken things one step further. You can currently get the black model with 256GB of internal storage, 8GB of RAM and included Type Cover for $899. With this deal, you're essentially getting the Type Cover ($129.99) for free, plus another $200 off the full price.

If 8GB of RAM isn't enough for your needs, you can get the same $200 off any Surface Pro 6 on the Microsoft Store. While Microsoft isn't offering a Type Cover for free, you can still save some money off the accessory by taking advantage of the company's bundle offer. If you buy a Type Cover and a one-year Office 365 subscription at the same time as a new Surface Pro 6, Microsoft will take $30 off the price of the keyboard and $20 off its productivity suite. Whatever route you decide to go, it's a good idea to buy a Type Cover since the Surface Pro is a much better laptop and 2-in-1 than it is a dedicated tablet.

On Wednesday, Microsoft is expected to announce a new Surface Pro model, one that will likely feature a new design with smaller display bezels. If you don't mind missing out on whatever enhancements the new model features, at least $200 off the best 2-in-1 of 2018 is a great deal.

Source: Amazon, Microsoft
In this article: engadgetdeals, gadgetry, gadgets, gear, microsoft, pc, personal computing, personalcomputing, surface pro 6, thebuyersguide
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
