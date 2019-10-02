Google starts rolling out Incognito mode for Maps

Coming soon to @googlemaps, when you turn on Incognito mode in Maps, your activity—like the places you search or get directions to—won't be saved to your Google Account. Just tap from your profile picture to easily turn it on or off. #io19 pic.twitter.com/z7GRkkmDbn — Google (@Google) May 7, 2019

The tech giant promised Incognito for Maps at I/O 2019 in May, where it also announced the availability of filters that auto-delete location history, as well as web and app activity. Now, auto-delete is also coming to YouTube History. You can set a schedule for your history purge -- say, every three months or every year -- and YouTube will automatically wipe it clean for you.

If you're more concerned about what Assistant hears, though, you can put the voice AI's new commands to good use. You'll soon be able to issue voice commands to clear Assistant's history simply by saying "Hey Google, delete the last thing I said to you" or "Hey Google, delete everything I said to you last week." It'll be available in English next week, and it's rolling out in all other languages next month.

In addition to those security- and privacy-focused features, Google's Password Checkup now comes built into Chrome. That means you no longer have to download the extension to quickly make sure that your passwords are safe and haven't been compromised.