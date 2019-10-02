'Stranger Things' VFX artists show how imploding rats came to life

The three breakdown videos give a glimpse into how Rodeo FX created virtual environments (including a digital Starcourt Mall), imploding rats and moving blobs of goo. Others offer some insight into melting humans and the gloopy hospital monster -- including a man in a red spandex suit and silver helmet the production team used as a reference point for the creature.

It's always fascinating to see how VFX artists piece together CG elements, particularly for such high-profile projects. The videos are definitely worth a look if you're a Stranger Things fan, though perhaps not while you're eating -- many of the effects the reels break down are impressively gross.