The Surface Pro 7 vs. the Pro 6: What's changed?

Surface Pro 7 Surface Pro 6 Price starts at $749 $899 / $1,199 / $1,499 / $1,899 / $2,299 Dimensions 11.5 x 7.9 x 0.33 (29.2 x 20.1 x 0.85 cm) 11.5 x 7.9 x 0.33 inches (29.2 x 20.1 x 0.85 cm) Weight 1.70 pounds (775 g)

1.73 pounds (790 g) 1.71 pounds (775 g)

1.75 pounds (792 g) OS Windows 10 Windows 10 Display 12.3-inch PixelSense 12.3-inch PixelSense Resolution 2,736 x 1,824 (267 ppi) 2,736 x 1,824 (267 ppi) Processor Intel Core i3 (1.2 GHz)

Intel Core i5 (1.1 GHz)

Intel Core i7 (1.3 GHz) Intel Core i5 (1.6 GHz)

Intel Core i7 (1.9 GHz) Memory 4 / 8 / 16 GB 8 / 16 GB Graphics Intel UHD Graphics

Intel Iris Plus Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 620 Storage 128 / 256 / 512 GB / 1 TB 128 / 256 / 512 GB / 1 TB Ports USB 3.0, USB-C, Mini DisplayPort, Surface Connect, microSDXC USB 3.0, Mini DisplayPort, Surface Connect, microSD Wireless 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.0 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.1 Battery Up to 10.5 hours (Wh unlisted at this time) 45 Wh

* Specs listed are for default configurations and may not include all upgrade options available at checkout.

