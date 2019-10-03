Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Eamonn McCormack - FIFA via Getty Images
EA leaks personal data for 'FIFA 20' Global Series players

Those signing up saw email addresses, dates of birth and other details.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago in Security
Eamonn McCormack - FIFA via Getty Images

EA opened up registrations for the FIFA 20 Global Series competition today. However, those trying to register noticed that the sign-up page displayed personal details of players who had already done so. They saw usernames, email addresses and dates of birth, among other information.

It seems as though the problem affected high-profile players and professionals as well as anyone who signed up. After reports of the issue emerged, EA took down the page to investigate and said it would provide updates as soon as possible. When Engadget asked EA for comment, it offered the same statement it posted on Twitter:

ea, electronic arts, electronicarts, fifa 20, fifa20, gaming, privacy, security
