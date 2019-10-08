ESPN will create a daily sports show for Quibi's streaming service

This is on top of plans for an original CBS News show, 60 in 6, that will adapt 60 Minutes' storytelling to a much shorter (as the name implies, 6 minutes) format. It too arrives on Quibi in April.

It's a big deal for Quibi, although not surprising given the big names attached to the service. ESPN owner Disney is backing the service (among other media and tech giants), and it was created by DreamWorks co-founder Jeffrey Katzenberg with HP veteran Meg Whitman as CEO. There's a lot of confidence in Quibi months ahead of launch, and Disney is no doubt hoping that bite-sized ESPN segments will encourage people to sign up for ESPN+ or even conventional TV channels.