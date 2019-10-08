Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Netflix
'The End of the F***ing World' returns to Netflix November 5th

The second season of the dark comedy-drama takes place two years after the first.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago in AV
Netflix

One of Netflix's finest original series is coming back in just a few weeks' time. Season two of The End of the F***ing World will start streaming November 5th.

Netflix had already pegged season two for a November release, and now it's confirmed the exact return date. UK viewers will again be able to watch it on Channel 4 and All 4, a day before it premieres on Netflix elsewhere. The second season takes place two years after the first, which makes sense as The End of the F***ing World debuted in the UK in October 2017.

Star Jessica Barden returns as Alyssa, while Naomi Ackie (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker) has joined the cast. After season one's cliffhanger ending, it's not clear whether Alex Lawther will appear this time around as Alyssa's accomplice, James, in the series based on Charles Forsman's graphic novel.

Source: Netflix (Twitter)
