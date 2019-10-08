'The End of the F***ing World' returns to Netflix November 5th

The End of the F***ing World Season 2 premieres November 5 — KEY ART: pic.twitter.com/gZ0MPCNTYV — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) October 8, 2019

Netflix had already pegged season two for a November release, and now it's confirmed the exact return date. UK viewers will again be able to watch it on Channel 4 and All 4, a day before it premieres on Netflix elsewhere. The second season takes place two years after the first, which makes sense as The End of the F***ing World debuted in the UK in October 2017.

Star Jessica Barden returns as Alyssa, while Naomi Ackie (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker) has joined the cast. After season one's cliffhanger ending, it's not clear whether Alex Lawther will appear this time around as Alyssa's accomplice, James, in the series based on Charles Forsman's graphic novel.