The Morning After: Amazon's first Kindle for kids

The reason we're waiting to publish our review: A couple of key features weren't available to try out until the finished OS shipped. That includes Catalyst apps that were designed for the iPad first and later ported over to the Mac, as well as Apple Arcade. If you're thinking about diving right in, don't forget to make a backup first -- just in case.

And just in time...The Engadget Podcast is back

This week on the Engadget podcast, Reviews Editor Cherlynn Low and Senior Editor Devindra Hardawar dive into one big question: Is Microsoft making better PCs than Apple?

61 megapixels of pure camera power for $3,500.Sony A7R IV review

The 61-megapixel resolution is more than any rival model, by far, and image quality is detailed and color accurate. Sony's AI-powered autofocus system is stunningly fast and accurate, and the Eye AF system is easily the best on the market. The menu system and rolling shutter in video are drawbacks, but this might be the best mirrorless camera ever made.

Going back inside.iFixit tears apart Samsung's 'improved' Galaxy Fold

iFixit pulled its first Galaxy Fold teardown after Samsung scrapped the phone's April launch to improve its durability. Now that the foldable has finally reached stores, though, it's ready for take two. The bad news? This device still seems "alarmingly fragile," but you can take a look at its updated metal plating and judge for yourself.

Welcome to kindlegarden.Amazon announces its first-ever Kindle for kids

Amazon has revealed the Kindle Kids Edition, its first-ever e-reader aimed at children. For an additional $20 over the cost of a normal Kindle, the Kids Edition comes with one of four colorful cases, a two-year worry-free guarantee and one-year of complimentary access to the company's FreeTime Unlimited service, which is filled with kid-friendly books and apps. The Kindle Kids Edition is available to pre-order starting today, and it will ship on October 30th for $109.99.

You can also score its 3a XL counterpart for $429.Google's Pixel 3a drops to $349 on Amazon

Google's budget Pixel 3a series was already a bargain, but with the Pixel 4 right around the corner, several retailers, including Amazon, have discounted both phones for the first time, cutting $50 off the price to sell the 64GB Pixel 3a for $349 and its larger 3a XL sibling for $429. You'll get the killer camera, but there's no wireless charging, a less accomplished display and a weaker processor.

