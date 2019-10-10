Lexus teases its EV concept ahead of the Tokyo Motor Show

We don't know much ahead of the event, other than that the EV will combine electric and autonomous vehicle tech. "The electrified concept offers a glimpse into Lexus' future vision, which caters to consumers who are equally passionate about driving and uniquely crafted luxury experiences," the company said in a press release.

Lexus won't be alone. The Tokyo Motor Show begins October 23rd, and already, we've heard that Mazda and Nissan will show off their EV concepts.