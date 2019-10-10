Oppo made a Gundam edition of its fast-charging Reno Ace phone

The phone itself shares many traits with the OnePlus 7T from next door, namely Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855+ chipset, a silky smooth 90Hz AMOLED screen (6.5 inches, 2,400 x 1,080 resolution, "waterdrop" notch), in-display fingerprint reader, a 48-megapixel main camera (but f/1.7 instead of f/1.6), UFS 3.0 fast storage and stereo speakers. The quad camera on the back also features a 13-megapixel f/2.4 telephoto camera, an 8-megapixel 116-degree ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel monochrome camera. Oppo seems to be quite proud of its video stabilization tech which supports up to 60fps at 1080p, and you can also achieve 5x hybrid zoom with video recording.

Oppo has taken one step further by positioning the Reno Ace as a gaming-centric smartphone. The 135Hz touch sampling rate helps gamers aim and respond more accurately, while the "4D" vibration uses a linear motor to provide more immersive haptic feedback -- this will apparently be supported by several major titles. There's also a set of software boosting features and wireless connectivity optimizations to ensure stability. Similarly, Oppo added a layer of composite carbon fiber between the chipset and the vapor cooling chamber, which supposedly triples the heat conductivity to maximize CPU and GPU load. But that's as far as gaming features go; there's no shoulder button, built-in fan nor dual-screen accessory.

The Reno Ace will be available in China starting from October 17th, with the 8GB RAM plus 128GB storage version asking for 2,999 yuan (about $420), going all the way up to 12GB RAM with 256GB storage for 3,799 yuan ($534). The Gundam edition packs 256GB storage but with just 8GB RAM, so it's only asking for 3,599 yuan ($506) which is 400 yuan ($56) more than the standard version, and pre-orders start on October 21st ahead of the November 11th launch.

For those who want to take things up a notch, Oppo is offering an optional Unicorn Gundam edition C1 attachable gamepad for 299 yuan (about $42), with pre-orders starting on October 10th ahead of the same launch day as the Gundam edition Reno Ace.