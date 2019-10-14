Microsoft starts inviting people to try Project xCloud

Proud of the #ProjectxCloud team for launching the public preview – it's an exciting time at Xbox. Invitations are rolling out now and will continue over the coming weeks. We're excited for all of you to help shape the future of game streaming. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) October 14, 2019

When Microsoft announced the public preview, it said players in the US, UK and South Korea would be able to try it out. It's gradually opening up access to people who signed up for the trial, Xbox chief Phil Spencer said, so don't be too alarmed if you don't receive an invitation right away. It's worth noting the preview doesn't allow you to stream games from your own Xbox to Android -- the trial is currently for cloud-based gaming.