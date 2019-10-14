Latest in Gear

Image credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
Uber lays off employees from Eats, self-driving cars and other teams

It let go around 350 staff members in the latest round of cuts.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago in Business
ASSOCIATED PRESS

Uber has cut around 350 more employees across several of its divisions. The company said it's the "last wave of a process" that saw layoffs in marketing, then product and engineering over the last few months. This time around, Uber has laid off members of the Eats, performance marketing, Advanced Technologies Group (the self-driving cars unit) and recruiting departments, along with its global rides and platform teams. In total, the job cuts account for around one percent of Uber's workforce.

Over 70 percent of employees affected by the latest round are based in North America, with the remainder spread across Asia, Europe, Latin America and the Middle East, according to TechCrunch. Uber has laid off more than 1,100 employees across the three rounds, and it also asked some staff members to relocate.

"As you know, over the past few months, our leaders have looked carefully at their teams to ensure our organizations are structured for success for the next few years," CEO Dara Khosrowshahi wrote in an email to employees Monday. "This has resulted in difficult but necessary changes to ensure we have the right people in the right roles in the right locations, and that we're always holding ourselves accountable to top performance."

In the second quarter, Uber reported a loss of over $5 billion, much of which was due to stock-based compensation awards to employees after its May IPO. It's set to post its Q3 earnings November 4th.

Source: TechCrunch
business, dara khosrowshahi, darakhosrowshahi, layoffs, ridesharing, transportation, uber
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
