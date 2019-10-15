Latest in Entertainment

The Apple TV app is available on Roku

In preparation for the launch of Apple TV+ next month.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
36m ago in AV
Apple wants Apple TV+ in as many places as possible, even if that means moving beyond its own devices. Today, it announced that the Apple TV app is now available on Roku, and beginning November 1st, Roku users will be able to access Apple TV+ through the app.

For $4.99 per month, they'll have access to more than 100,000 movies and TV shows, including original programming like For All Mankind, The Morning Show, Dickinson and Oprah's Book Club.

Apple hasn't been shy about pushing its Apple TV+ streaming service. Last month, it announced that everyone who buys an iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac will get a free one-year subscription to the service. By making the jump to Roku, it's opening a door to potential subscribers who may not buy Apple products. That's a smart move given the competition Apple TV+ faces from Netflix, Hulu and Disney+.

Source: Roku
