'Control' will let you photograph its beautiful Brutalist setting

You'll be able to access the photo mode from the options menu. It has two tabs using the filter one, you can hide protagonist Jesse and other characters if you're more interested in capturing the environments.

The camera tab includes options to adjust focus distance, field of view, aperture and depth of field. You can also roll the camera, perhaps to capture the action with some funky Dutch angles.

If you've completed the game, running through it again to find killer shots might help you pass the time until Control's DLC starts dropping. It'll start with the free Expeditions mode in December. Remedy plans to release paid expansions next year.