Pixel 4 will be available through every major US carrier

Pricing and availability at each network hasn't been revealed as we write this, although it's safe to say it won't be on shelves earlier than October 24th. Really, the news here is the Pixel 4's sheer ubiquity. While the Pixel line has been available through multiple carriers in other countries, the Verizon exclusive limited Americans' exposure to the handsets -- an everyday shopper isn't about to visit Google's website to buy a phone sight unseen. This ensures that many more people will see the Pixel 4 and potentially choose it over one of its many competitors.