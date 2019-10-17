Latest in Gaming

Image credit:

'Anthem' gives its Cataclysm in-game event a second try

EA is committed to turning things around.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
1h ago in Personal Computing
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

If you've stuck with Anthem through its many challenges -- and there have been a lot -- then congratulations, you're being rewarded with the return of the Cataclysm, and updates for the Season of Skulls. According to the latest patch notes, this will include new freeplay events, new data archives, a 250 percent increased chance to obtain a legendary item from a war chest and the availability of Mass Salvage on all inventory management screens. Plus, of course, the usual bug fixes.

Also, as par for the course, the higher your score, the more seasonal currency you'll be awarded to spend at the seasonal store. How much of a draw this will be for players is up for debate, though, given the game's latest fiasco which saw players' Crystals -- the currency obtained during the Echoes of Reality season -- wiped forever with basically no warning. The move was only communicated in a single, vague reply tweet by EA's Jesse Anderson, which is sure to irritate Anthem's dwindling player base.

Source: EA
In this article: Anthem, av, Bioware, Cataclysm, EA, gaming, patch notes, personal computing, personalcomputing, update
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Crowdfunding is better than Netflix for YouTube's creep queen

Crowdfunding is better than Netflix for YouTube's creep queen

View
Amazon is hosting a two-day music festival in Las Vegas

Amazon is hosting a two-day music festival in Las Vegas

View
Arlo's first video doorbell provides an extra-clear view of your porch

Arlo's first video doorbell provides an extra-clear view of your porch

View
The Morning After: Is this the ultimate retro-gaming portable?

The Morning After: Is this the ultimate retro-gaming portable?

View
MIT scientists develop a way to recover details from blurry images

MIT scientists develop a way to recover details from blurry images

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr