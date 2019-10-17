Google Voice users can start calls and send messages with Siri

It'll surely be a welcome update for Google Voice users who have an iPhone or iPad, particularly since Siri can learn your calling and messaging preferences, but it leaves the service in a strange place on the voice assistant front. Sure, it works with Siri, but you still can't send messages or start Google Voice calls with Google Assistant. Perhaps the Siri support is a bellwether for Google enabling Assistant control for the service in the near future, but for now, Voice has a curious dichotomy going on.