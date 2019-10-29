An AirPods Pro replacement costs $89 per earbud

For comparison, it costs $69 to replace or repair an AirPod, $59 for the regular case and $69 for the wireless charging case. AirPods Pro cost $249, while AirPods are priced at $159 or $199, depending on whether you opt for the wireless charging case.

However, the replacement and repair costs drop quite a bit if you have AppleCare+ for Headphones (which costs $29/year). Under that plan, Apple charges $29 for each repair or replacement of all its earbuds and cases.