Image credit: 9to5Mac
Apple may sell iPhone 11 and 11 Pro Smart Battery Cases

A photo of the unannounced accessory was found in iOS 13.2.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
1h ago in Mobile
9to5Mac

If you recently purchased an iPhone 11 or iPhone 11 Pro, you may want to hold off buying a case for your new smartphone. Apple may have a Smart Battery Case for its iPhone 11 lineup in the works. 9to5Mac found a photo of the unannounced accessory (seen above) by looking through the code of iOS 13.2, which Apple launched yesterday.

In past years, a battery case was almost a necessity if you owned an iPhone. This year, however, Apple went out of its way to make the iPhone 11 lineup thicker so that it could add higher capacity batteries to each of the devices. In fact, battery life is so good on the new iPhones, you may not need or want to buy a battery case.

9to5 wasn't able to find out how much battery life the cases will add to each iPhone, nor when Apple will release them. However, the website speculates Apple may announce the new case, alongside its long-rumored tracking tags, later this year. The company did something similar this past March when it launched the second-generation AirPods, 10.5-inch iPad Air and 2019 iPad mini all in the same week.

Via: The Verge
Source: 9to5Mac
In this article: accessory, apple, case, gear, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, leak, mobile, Smart Battery Case, smartphone
