Twitter will put a stop to political ads on November 22nd

Dorsey said the decision stemmed from both principles and practical realities. A political message on Twitter should earn its reach when people follow or share accounts, and "should not be compromised by money," the CEO said. He added that there was a rapidly growing variety of methods for manipulating political discussions, including AI-optimized messages, misinformation and deepfakes. An attempt to fix everything while still receiving money meant fixing nothing well while hurting Twitter's reputation, according to Dorsey.

The exec also included a not-so-subtle jab at Facebook's willingness to allow false claims in political ads so long as those ads come from politicians. It was "not credible" for Twitter to say it was fighting attempts to spread misinformation while simultaneously allowing those falsehoods to spread if someone pays to distribute them, Dorsey said.

He dismissed the notion that this ban might favor incumbents, noting that political movements frequently reach "massive scale" without ads. The company chief wasn't keen on bringing back political ads until there was more "forward-looking" regulation that went beyond transparency requirements.

Developing...