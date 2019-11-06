Amazon discounts some Echo Show devices to their lowest price ever

Echo Show with free Philips Hue Lightbulb

Amazon has discounted the second-generation Echo Show by 31 percent, making it $179.99, instead of $259.98. You'll also get a free Philips Hue A19 lightbulb. The listing doesn't say the specific model included in the promotion, but based on the picture, it's a basic Hue White model that can't change colors.

We liked the second-gen Echo Show a lot when we reviewed it last year, giving it a score of 86. One of the things that stood out for us was the new, streamlined design, as well as the outstanding sound quality from the back-facing speakers.

Echo Show 5

If you want something that takes up less shelf space, Amazon has also discounted the smaller Echo Show 5. It's currently $59.99, down from $89.99. No bonus freebie here. However, according to price tracker Camelcamelcamel, $59.99 is the lowest Amazon has ever sold the Echo Show 5 for.

We awarded the Echo Show 5 an 85 when we reviewed it. In addition to its cute looks, it works great as a sunrise clock -- though you may want to pass on it if you don't want a camera in your bedroom.

Fire 7 and Fire HD 8 Kids Edition

Lastly, for those with children, the Kids Edition Fire 7 and Fire HD 8 tablets are also on sale. They're currently $59.99 and $89.99 respectively. We haven't reviewed the Kids Edition tablets specifically, but if you have a long trip coming up, they'll probably help ensure the continued sanity of both you and your kids.

