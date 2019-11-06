Tesla will reveal its 'cyberpunk' electric pickup on November 21st

Cybertruck unveil on Nov 21 in LA near SpaceX rocket factory — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2019

Musk talked up the truck at Tesla's annual shareholders meeting in June. He suggested that Ford's F-150, which Musk called a "great truck," is a bit of a benchmark for Tesla's own vehicle (Ford's working on an electric version of that, too).

The Cybertruck has been crafted to "meet or exceed an F-150. If the F-150 can do it then a Tesla truck should be able to do it." Musk suggested it has a bold "cyberpunk" design, "like it came out of a sci-fi movie." It seems the rest of us will get to determine whether that's accurate in a couple of weeks.

Musk also noted the reveal date is "strangely familiar." The classic cyberpunk movie Blade Runner is set in Los Angeles in November 2019, after all.