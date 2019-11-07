Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Disney
Disney+ will hit the UK and four other European countries March 31st

It's also coming to France, Germany, Italy and Spain on that date.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
13m ago in AV
Disney

Disney+ will officially debut in the US, Canada and the Netherlands November 12th, and Australia and New Zealand a week later. The rest of the world will need to wait a little longer to stream the likes of Avengers: Endgame and The Mandalorian on the service. But Disney fans in the UK, Germany, France, Italy and Spain might want to mark March 31st on their calendars. That's when Disney+ will land in those countries.

Rollout dates for other nations will be announced soon, Disney said. However, the movies and shows you can stream will vary by territory, because Disney has rights agreements with other companies for much of its content. It'll have to untangle shows and movies from its deals in certain locales before it can bring those titles to Disney+.

Source: Disney+ (Twitter)
