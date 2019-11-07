Latest in Gear

Image credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
save
Save
share

T-Mobile's 5G network will go live on December 6th

The flashy numbers are dependent on completing the Sprint merger though.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
9m ago in Mobile
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

ASSOCIATED PRESS

T-Mobile will officially activate its 5G network on December 6th, the carrier announced today during a live stream dedicated to its upcoming merger with Sprint. According to CEO John Legere, 200 million customers will have access to the network on day one, with 5,000 cities and towns covered before the end of 2019. The company plans to market the initiative as "5G for Good," likely in an effort to drum up additional support for its merger with Sprint. The launch is dependent on the merger going through since T-Mobile needs access to Sprint's spectrum to make such a wide initial rollout possible.

"This deal has taken longer to close than we thought it would. Some people are still asking questions -- the right questions. But these people have yet to realize that what they want is what we want," said Legere by way of trying to sell the merger.

The carrier plans to launch with two 5G compatible devices, the Samsung Note 10+ 5G and OnePlus 7 Pro 5G.

Developing...

In this article: 5g, carriers, competition, gear, mobile, sprint, t-mobile
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Google Nest WiFi review: A solid mesh network with built-in Assistant

Google Nest WiFi review: A solid mesh network with built-in Assistant

View
Microsoft’s HoloLens 2 is ready for work

Microsoft’s HoloLens 2 is ready for work

View
Best Buy's massive Apple sale includes a $250 iPad offer

Best Buy's massive Apple sale includes a $250 iPad offer

View
The Morning After: Tesla's electric 'Cybertruck' will be unveiled soon

The Morning After: Tesla's electric 'Cybertruck' will be unveiled soon

View
Yandex is testing autonomous delivery robots at its Moscow HQ

Yandex is testing autonomous delivery robots at its Moscow HQ

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr