T-Mobile's 5G network will go live on December 6th

T-Mobile will officially activate its 5G network on December 6th, the carrier announced today during a live stream dedicated to its upcoming merger with Sprint. According to CEO John Legere, 200 million customers will have access to the network on day one, with 5,000 cities and towns covered before the end of 2019. The company plans to market the initiative as "5G for Good," likely in an effort to drum up additional support for its merger with Sprint. The launch is dependent on the merger going through since T-Mobile needs access to Sprint's spectrum to make such a wide initial rollout possible.
"This deal has taken longer to close than we thought it would. Some people are still asking questions -- the right questions. But these people have yet to realize that what they want is what we want," said Legere by way of trying to sell the merger.
The carrier plans to launch with two 5G compatible devices, the Samsung Note 10+ 5G and OnePlus 7 Pro 5G.
