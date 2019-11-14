Latest in Gear

Image credit: Ford
Ford confirms its EV crossover will be named the Mustang Mach-E

It will reveal the vehicle in a livestream event on Sunday.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
1h ago in Transportation
Ford

Ford has been dropping hints about its all-electric, Mustang-inspired crossover since 2018. Now, days before it's set to reveal the EV, the company has confirmed the name: Mustang Mach-E.

We know that the Mach-E will have a 370-mile range and support fast-charging. Ford has bragged about its acceleration, handling and all-weather ability. The company is clearly hoping this will appeal to both EV enthusiasts and diehard Mustang fans. The fact that this will exist under the Mustang name speaks to the confidence Ford has in the vehicle.

We've seen Ford pack a 900-plus horsepower electric motor and six-speed manual transmission into an EV project car, but we'll have to wait for the reveal event for more details on the Mach-E motor. That event begins Sunday, November 17th, at 9:30PM ET, and the livestream will be hosted by actor Idris Elba. The EV is expected to arrive in 2020.

Ford has also announced the 2020 Ford Escape and Explorer, both of which will come in plug-in hybrid variants. Earlier this year, the company announced plans to invest $850 million in its Flat Rock, Michigan, assembly plant, in hopes of making the plant home to its EV production. It's also developing a fully electric F-series pickup truck, and it may partner with Volkswagen on commercial vans and pickups.

Via: Autoblog
Source: Mustang
In this article: crossover, electric vehicle, ev, ford, gear, green, mach-e, mustang, transportation
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
