Latest in Gear

Image credit: bombuscreative via Getty Images
save
Save
share

Instagram expands hidden likes test worldwide

It's also hiding video view counts as part of the trial run.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago in Mobile
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

bombuscreative via Getty Images

Instagram started hiding the total number of likes on posts for some people in the US this week as part of a broader test. It made like and video view counters private in other countries over the last few months, and now it's ready to expand the test elsewhere.

The Facebook-owned service said it's rolling out the test worldwide. If you're included in the trial, you won't see like and view numbers on other people's posts, but you can still see them for your own photos and videos. Instagram reckons this places a greater focus on what you're actually posting, and less on how many likes you're getting.

Instagram previously removed the counters for people in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Ireland, Italy, Japan and New Zealand in early testing. It said that while feedback had been positive, it's a critical change to how Instagram functions, so it's "continuing our test to learn more from our global community."

It also noted like and view counts are important to some people (for instance, influencers who are negotiating sponsorship deals). With that in mind, Instagram's "actively thinking through ways for creators to communicate value to their partners."

Source: Instagram (Twitter)
In this article: facebook, gear, hidden likes, hiddenlikes, instagram, like count, likecount, likes, mobile, social media, socialmedia, test, views
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The 2019 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

The 2019 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

View
Netflix is making a fourth 'Beverly Hills Cop' movie

Netflix is making a fourth 'Beverly Hills Cop' movie

View
Ford confirms its EV crossover will be named the Mustang Mach-E

Ford confirms its EV crossover will be named the Mustang Mach-E

View
Trager adds Alexa voice control to its line of WiFi-enabled grills

Trager adds Alexa voice control to its line of WiFi-enabled grills

View
The best true wireless earbuds you can buy this holiday season

The best true wireless earbuds you can buy this holiday season

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr