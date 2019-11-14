The Game Awards will air at Cinemark theatres across the US

In all, 53 Cinemark theatres throughout the country will take part in the screening, with "supertickets" set to cost $20. If the prospect trekking out to a movie theatre on a potentially cold December day doesn't appeal to you, The Game Awards will stream on 45 different platforms globally. Of course, you could also do the sensible thing and watch all the new trailers after the fact.

Say what you will about The Game Awards, but clearly Geoff Keighley and company are doing something right. Last year, 26.2 million people watched the 2018 show, a 126 percent increase from the year prior. Even if the Jumanji tie is tenuous at best (they're in a video game, guys!), it's a good opportunity for the event to continue growing.