Image credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
The Game Awards will air at Cinemark theatres across the US

The same ticket will also allow you to catch 'Jumanji: The Next Level.'
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
59m ago in AV
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

When The Game Awards 2019 air on December 12th, you won't have to watch them on the small screen of your mobile device or TV. For the first time in its five-year history, movie theatres across the US will show the annual awards show and game industry marketing event. What's more, you'll be able to catch Jumanji: The Next Level ahead of the simulcast with the same ticket.

In all, 53 Cinemark theatres throughout the country will take part in the screening, with "supertickets" set to cost $20. If the prospect trekking out to a movie theatre on a potentially cold December day doesn't appeal to you, The Game Awards will stream on 45 different platforms globally. Of course, you could also do the sensible thing and watch all the new trailers after the fact.

Say what you will about The Game Awards, but clearly Geoff Keighley and company are doing something right. Last year, 26.2 million people watched the 2018 show, a 126 percent increase from the year prior. Even if the Jumanji tie is tenuous at best (they're in a video game, guys!), it's a good opportunity for the event to continue growing.

Source: Cinemark
