The Morning After: iFixit looks inside the 16-inch MacBook Pro

The scissor switch is back.iFixit opens up the 16-inch MacBook Pro to check out its new/old keyboard

Naturally, the teardown team at iFixit was bound to get their hands on the 16-inch MacBook Pro and see exactly how its keyboard works. Just as expected, the new keyboard is nearly identical to the one in the 2015 MacBook Pro as well as Apple's external Bluetooth Magic Keyboard.

Wait for it.Disney+ will fix its 'Simpsons' widescreen problem in 2020

In a repeat of an issue that occurred when FXX started playing old Simpsons episodes a few years ago, someone decided to crop and zoom older content so it fills out an HD widescreen frame. In a statement, a Disney spokesperson said that "in early 2020" it will offer a toggle for the first 19 seasons of episodes so people can choose to view them in their original format -- important for many visual gags that extend to the top or bottom of the frame.

Just in time.Engadget's 2019 holiday gift guide is here!

After months of thinking, curating, photographing and more thinking, we've come up with a holiday gift guide that covers all the bases (and budgets), from laptops and mobile devices, to toys, to the smart home, to book and media recommendations (only on nerdy subjects, of course). All told, there are more than 150 items in our guide, spanning 13 categories, with advice from 25 of our writers and editors. You know, the people testing and reviewing this stuff all year long.

And we're not done yet: We have additional picks and buying advice, including gifts for coffee geeks, shopping for hypebeasts and our favorite wireless earbuds.

The 16-inch MacBook Pro is here (and so is our gift guide)!The Engadget Podcast

Get ready for the holidays with an in-depth look at Engadget's holiday gift guide! This week, editor in chief Dana Wollman joins Devindra to chat about how we pick the best gadget gifts and some of the wildest choices we've made. And of course, we find time to dive into the giant laptop in the room, the 16-inch MacBook Pro.

You don't have to choose between Alexa or a speaker with great sound.Echo Studio review: Amazon finally nailed the audio quality

To get the most out of this Echo Studio, Billy Steele writes that you'll want to consider a high-res streaming plan like Amazon Music HD. The 3D audio options are a bit limited for now, but even regular Spotify sounds great on this thing. It's by far the best-sounding Echo yet, and probably will be for the foreseeable future.

Even if they're hard to find in the US.If your family needs a second car, make it a fun, compact EV

According to statistics, the average household has 1.8 to 2 cars. It depends on who you ask, but let's just accept that there are more families that have two cars than have one. Roberto Baldwin makes the argument that if you have two vehicles, at least one of them should be something like a fun-to-drive Mini SE or Model 3.

It's $5 more than YouTube.Hulu increases the price of its live TV service, again

This is the second time this year the company has raised its rate on live television streaming. In February, there was a $5/month hike to $45.99 -- up from the $39.99 price when the service debuted in 2017. Now it's going up to $54.99, as of December 18th.

Forget the Nürburgring, the Taycan is great on any road.Porsche Taycan first drive

Even in pre-production form, Roberto Baldwin reports the Taycan Turbo S EV feels solid and ready for everything from cruising around town to tackling the track.

But wait, there's more...

