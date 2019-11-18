Google Stadia will have 10 more games at launch

Excited to announce that we are INCREASING the Day One launch line-up of titles for @GoogleStadia - we now have TWENTY TWO games launching with the platform on Tuesday. Huge thank you to our game developer and publisher partners for bringing more titles #stadia — Phil Harrison (@MrPhilHarrison) November 18, 2019

Google took some heat with the initial, very sparse launch list of 12 games, especially considering that Microsoft is launching its xCloud preview with well over 50 titles. Harrison explained on Twitter that "we were perhaps a little conservative in our forecast last week and (most importantly) our partners did an awesome job getting last few kinks ironed out and through testing."

Considering the list of missing features and other launch info revealed during a Reddit AMA, this is a shot of good news for the platform. Google also said that Samurai Showdown will join Destiny 2 as a free game on the platform, which is set to launch tomorrow.

Games initially announced:

Assassin's Creed Odyssey Destiny 2: The Collection (free with Stadia Pro subscription) Gylt Just Dance 2020 Kine Mortal Kombat 11 Rise of the Tomb Raider Red Dead Redemption 2 Samurai Shodown (free with Stadia Pro subscription) Shadow of the Tomb Raider Thumper Tomb Raider 2013

Games added on Sunday, two days before the November 19th launch: