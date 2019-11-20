What's coming to Netflix in December: 'The Witcher' and 'Lost in Space'

With cold weather creeping in and many of us wanting little to do with the outdoors, Netflix has plenty of new options for you to watch in December, including several holiday shows and movies. To help you figure out what you might want to check out after curling up on the couch with some cocoa, it's released its jam-packed schedule for next month.
Among the more notable titles is its adaptation of The Witcher, which has already been renewed for a second season and will arrive on December 20th. Lost in Space will return for its second season December 24th.
The final season of Fuller House and Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show will be available December 6th, while Magic for Humans' second season drops two days earlier. Vampire Diaries star Ian Somerhalder's new vampire series V Wars debuts December 5th, and the second season of You arrives on the 26th.
After The Irishman drops later this month, Netflix has another couple of awards contenders lined up: divorce drama Marriage Story (December 6th) and City of God director Fernando Meirelles' The Two Popes (December 20th). Also on the original movie front, Michael Bay's 6 Underground, which stars Ryan Reynolds, arrives December 13th.
Elsewhere, Netflix will deliver A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby December 5th. Filipino drama Dead Kids arrives December 1st, while Soundtrack, a musical drama about love in Los Angeles, will hit Netflix December 18th. From December 26th, you can check out The App, a Netflix original film about an actor who becomes obsessed with a dating app.
In the six-part docuseries Kevin Hart: Don't F**k This Up (December 27th), the comedian and his family discuss his life, including the fallout from the backlash to his planned Oscar-hosting stint. Other documentaries include The Confession Killer (December 6th), Don't F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer (December 18th) and After The Raid (December 19th).
On the reality front, you can catch Glow Up, a beauty reality series focused on aspiring makeup artists (December 6th), and the second part of Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020 on December 24th. You can expect stand-up specials from Tiffany Haddish, Michelle Wolf and Ronny Chieng to each drop a week apart starting December 3rd. John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch (December 24th), meanwhile, is a musical comedy show featuring Mulaney and guests including Jake Gyllenhaal and Natasha Lyonne.
As for licensed material, the Austin Powers trilogy will be available from December 1st, along with A Night at the Roxbury, The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl, Hustle & Flow, Searching for Sugar Man and A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish. The third season of Outlander drops on Netflix December 10th, and all six seasons of Grey's Anatomy spin-off Private Practice arrive December 22nd. The Secret Life of Pets 2 will be available December 27th, and you'll be able to stream several James Bond movies from December 31st.