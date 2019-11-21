Alexa can reorder your go-to Chipotle meal

To push the feature, Chipotle is even trying a promotional stunt by promising free Amazon Echo Dots (hopefully not the old one from the photo above) to all Chipotle Rewards members named Alexa. We wonder how many people will take up that offer, though -- if you're named Alexa, you probably don't want a smart speaker with your first name as the default wake word.

There are more serious developments, thankfully. Chipotle is also rolling out an in-house voice assistant to all its restaurants to walk you through the order and help staff focus on serving you instead of the formalities of the order. You can pay ahead and bypass the queue, either at the pickup counter or the drive-thru. It's not quite as convenient as ordering tacos while you're in your PJs, but it should make in-person orders that much quicker.