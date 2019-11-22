Engadget Podcast: Google Stadia and the future of game streaming services

This week, we discuss the problematic launch of Google's Stadia cloud-based games service. Our senior editor and resident games expert Jessica Conditt joins us to share what she thought of the service, how it fares against Microsoft's Xcloud and what she thinks of streaming games in general. Also, as we head into Thanksgiving, it's time to think about your holiday shopping and the deals you might be able to score for you and your loved ones on Black Friday. We have some tips for that. Plus, the recent, old-school, and straight up old games that we've been playing.
We'll be taking a break for Thanksgiving, so come back in two weeks for a new post-food coma episode.
Listen below, or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!
Links
Credits
Hosts: Cherlynn Low and Chris Velazco
Guest: Jessica Conditt
Producer: Ben Ellman
Music: Terrence O'Brien