Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Undead Labs/Xbox Game Studios
save
Save
share

'State of Decay 2' brings zombie slaying to Steam in early 2020

It'll support cross-play with other Windows players and Xbox One.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
12m ago in Personal Computing
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Undead Labs/Xbox Game Studios

You don't have to be fully committed to Microsoft's vision of gaming to play State of Decay 2. The zombie-filled survival game is now slated to come to Steam in early 2020. You won't have to be worried about finding friends to play, either. The title will support four-person Xbox Live cross-play, so friends who bought the game through the Microsoft Store or on Xbox One can join you in fending off the undead.

Pricing and other details are still forthcoming, although you can add the game to your wishlist now if you're already intrigued by it.

This isn't the first Microsoft Store-centric game to make the leap to Steam. However, it is an acknowledgment that Steam represents a large audience that's hard to ignore. Even if there aren't many potential customers left by the time State of Decay arrives (it'll be nearly two years old by the time it hits Steam), it could provide enough of a boost to keep the game alive well after its debut.

Source: State of Decay, Steam
In this article: cross-play, games, gaming, personal computing, personalcomputing, state of decay 2, steam, undead labs, video games, xbox game studios
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Facebook built a facial recognition app that identified employees

Facebook built a facial recognition app that identified employees

View
When to use a smart bulb, switch or plug

When to use a smart bulb, switch or plug

View
After Math: The future of transportation is electrifying

After Math: The future of transportation is electrifying

View
Police arrest member of group that hijacked Jack Dorsey's Twitter account

Police arrest member of group that hijacked Jack Dorsey's Twitter account

View
Anova's Nano sous vide bundle is $70 off at Amazon

Anova's Nano sous vide bundle is $70 off at Amazon

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr