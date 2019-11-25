The Sega Genesis Mini is $30 off for Black Friday

The Genesis Mini was produced by Sega's longtime partner M2, which specializes in painstakingly detailed emulation. And it's not just the software that's impressive; the console itself is a faithful, though miniaturized, recreation of the Model 1 Genesis, complete with a non-functioning volume slider and cartridge slot dust flap. This puts the Genesis Mini in stark contrast to Sega's previous efforts at a throwback units which were poorly constructed.

While not every game featured on the Genesis Mini is a hit, there are plenty of games to sink your teeth into. Classics like Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and Gunstar Heroes will transport you back to the early '90s, while rarities like Contra Hard Corps and Monster World IV could be new experiences even for gamers well-versed in the 16-bit library.

You can grab the Sega Genesis Mini for $50 at Amazon, as well as other electronics retailers. If have a decent collection of cartridges, you may want to consider the Analogue Mega SG, a full-sized Genesis clone which uses hardware emulation via FPGA to create a native HD experience.