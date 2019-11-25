Latest in Gear

Image credit: Tile
save
Save
share

Tile trackers will warn when you've left your bag at the coffee shop

Smart Alerts are no longer tied to specific locations.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in Gadgetry
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Tile

Tile's trackers already help you find lost items, but now they might help you before the wave of panic hits. The company is relaunching Smart Alerts in beta to automatically warn when you've left a tracked item behind if it's been there for at least five minutes. If you rush out of the coffee shop without your bag, you'll ideally get an alert before you've reached your car. You'll need a Premium subscription ($30 per year or $3 per month), but it might be a small price to pay if you can't bear the thought of leaving a valuable item alone for more than a few minutes. The beta will be available in December.

False alarms shouldn't be a problem, thankfully. You can define "safe zones" for items to determine whether or not you should get an alert. You may want your coat to send an alert when you leave it at the pub, but not when you leave it at home on a warm summer's day.

Not everyone needs these kind of immediate responsiveness, but there's certainly pressure for Tile to introduce features like this. With Apple seemingly working on trackers of its own, there's a real possibility Tile will have to compete against a tech giant that could tightly integrate tags with its other devices. The new Smart Alerts could give iPhone users a reason to choose Tile over Apple's "default" option.

Source: Tile
In this article: bluetooth, gadgetry, gadgets, gear, internet, services, smart alerts, tile, tracker
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The Morning After: Over 200,000 Tesla Cybertruck deposits

The Morning After: Over 200,000 Tesla Cybertruck deposits

View
Uber loses London license over 'a pattern of failures'

Uber loses London license over 'a pattern of failures'

View
Huawei is suing French critics who say it's tied to the Chinese state

Huawei is suing French critics who say it's tied to the Chinese state

View
Save $300 on a highly-recommended Sony Dolby Atmos soundbar this week

Save $300 on a highly-recommended Sony Dolby Atmos soundbar this week

View
AI determines how much help Shakespeare had writing a play

AI determines how much help Shakespeare had writing a play

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr