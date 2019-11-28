Latest in Tomorrow

Image credit: Brian Oh / Engadget
Is the Valve Index the best high-end VR headset?

If you splurged on Valve’s pricey VR headset, we want to hear what you think about it!
Amber Bouman, @dameright
1h ago in Wearables
Brian Oh / Engadget

As VR becomes more and more mainstream, a key to its success will be the choice of headsets available. On the entry-level end is the HTC Vive, at $99. On the upper end is Valve's Index, which features two RGB LCDs running at 1,440 x 1,600 pixels, capable of a 120Hz (or 144Hz) refresh rate and selling for a stunning $999. Senior editor Devindra Hardawar reviewed the Index and found that it had nearly every feature one would expect to find on a high-end VR headset, including finger-sensing controllers, excellent image quality and plush cushioning around the eye pieces and rear head strap.

If you're a VR enthusiast who purchased the Valve Index, we definitely want to know how you feel about it. Is it worth its lofty price point? How do you like the controllers compared to other VR headsets' single-grip button versions? How much do you use the backwards compatibility? Do you find the Index comfortable to wear for long periods of time? Are you irked by having a wired headset that requires room boundaries? Tell us everything in a user review on our Valve Index product page -- your opinions and experiences will help other readers make their own buying decisions, and could be included in an upcoming user review roundup article!

Note: Comments are off for this post, however, we'd love to hear your thoughts on our Valve Index product page!

