Dragon platformer ‘EarthNight’ is out today on Switch, PC, Mac and iOS

EarthNight's gameplay revolves around two characters -- Sydney and Stanley -- who have different abilities. Sydney can double-jump, for example, while Stanley can use a sword. The player has to run from end to end of a dragon, navigating its swirling body until finding its weak spot and attacking its core.

"It has all the trappings of a sleeper hit: It's gorgeous, unique and whimsical, and it feels fresh even as it embodies the nostalgia of classic platformers," said Engadget's Jessica Conditt in her extensive preview.

You can pick up EarthNight today for $14.99 on the Nintendo Switch eShop, PC and Mac via Steam, and iOS. A Playstation 4 version will be available shortly, according to game studio Cleaversoft.