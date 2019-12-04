Google Disability Support is more accessible with sign language specialists

Google is now ready to offer live help for accessibility features regardless of your hearing. The search firm now offers Disability Support through American Sign Language, letting you troubleshoot through video chat if you're deaf or hard-of-hearing. Connect Direct reps can walk you through setting up Live Caption on your Pixel, for example.
Sponsored Links
These are Connect Direct reps rather than Google staff, and they'll only be available Monday through Friday between 11AM and 8PM Eastern. Nonetheless, this should make it considerably easier to get help without having to rely on text-based support or someone serving as a go-between. You might be that much more likely to use accessibility features and focus on enjoying your devices.