'MLB The Show' will reach non-PlayStation platforms by 2021

While the parties involved aren't ready to announce more specific details just yet, your favorite platform's social media team may have dropped a hint. Both Nintendo of America's and Xbox's twitter accounts reposted the announcement with an emoji and a vague one-liner, respectively:

It's also still unclear which games will be released for non-PS consoles. MLB, Sony and San Diego Studio promise to reveal more details later, though it's worth noting that MLB The Show 20 is already confirmed for the PS4 with a March 17, 2020 release date.