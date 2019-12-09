'Twin Peaks VR' trailer offers a dive into David Lynch's mind

As mentioned before, you'll need a PC, Steam and an HTC- or Oculus-made headset. Versions for the Oculus Quest and PlayStation VR are due in the future, though, in case you'd prefer to experience Lynchian oddities in your living room.

Don't expect this to be a full-fledged game. You can find Easter eggs and "discover hidden secrets," but this is more of a guided tour through iconic places in the Twin Peaks universe than anything else. That might be more than enough if you're a devotee, though, and it's just a question of whether or not the full title can come close to replicating the atmosphere of the show.