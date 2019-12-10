Netflix says 26.4 million accounts watched ‘The Irishman’ in its first week

Netflix revealed that tally in a tweet, and content chief Ted Sarandos told Deadline that in the film's first 28 days, it's expected to reach about 40 million household accounts. To be counted, users must watch at least 70 percent of the film.

My friends, I've got some news from the big guy at the top: THE IRISHMAN was watched by 26,404,081 accounts globally — within its first 7 days on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/abVV993CWS — Netflix Film (@NetflixFilm) December 10, 2019

The Irishman, which debuted at and opened the New York Film Festival, has already received five Golden Globe nominations, and Netflix is likely hoping it will be an Oscar contender.

With Disney+ (The Mandalorian) and Apple TV+ getting so much attention lately, Netflix is likely happy to have something to boast about. Though, just because a film racks up Netflix views, doesn't mean it's good. Just a few months ago, the Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston film Murder Mystery broke the Netflix record for most unique account views (30.8 million) in its first three days, though that was before Baby Yoda existed.