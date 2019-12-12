Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Gearbox Publishing/Counterplay Games
'Godfall' is a fantasy 'looter-slasher' RPG from Gearbox for PS5

It'll also hit Epic Games Store next holiday season.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
53m ago in AV
Comments
Sponsored Links

Gearbox Publishing/Counterplay Games

At The Game Awards, Gearbox Publishing and developer Counterplay Games revealed one of the first few confirmed games for PlayStation 5. Following its own Borderlands 3, Gearbox is kinda staying in the looter-shooter arena, but Godfall will be somewhat different from the popular space western series.

The fantasy RPG is more of a "looter-slasher," in truth. It'll focus on melee combat instead of guns -- Borderlands 3 has a billion firearms on offer, so this approach should help avoid overlap. Available loot includes armor sets and (judging by the trailer) flaming swords, and you can earn goodies by defeating enemies and bosses.

"We're innovating with Godfall to provide a fresh take on action RPGs by rewarding skill-based offensive gameplay and making every hit matter," Keith Lee, Counterplay Games CEO and Godfall creative director, said in a statement. "Namely, we want to feed into that yearning for the next best piece in your character build, so we plan to provide plenty of loot to players to ensure there's meaningful impact to gameplay and playstyles."

Godfall will adopt a third-person perspective for gameplay. You can play solo, or you can team up with a friend or two for duo or trio co-op. The upcoming title will be a PS5 console exclusive and it'll be available on PC through the Epic Games Store. Gearbox plans to release Godfall in late 2020, so it's a launch window title for PS5.

